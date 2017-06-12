NBA

Three technical fouls dished out after David West scraps with Tristan Thompson

NBA
Does Warriors' Game 4 loss hurt team's legacy?
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

For the second game in a row, a heated war of words resulted in multiple technical fouls. 

Kevin Durant and LeBron James jawed at each other in Game 4, and David West and Tristan Thompson followed suit in Game 5. 

It all started when Kyrie Irving forced a held ball with West. West emphatically ripped the ball from Irving’s ​grasp and smacked him in the chest on the follow-through. Thompson then rushed to his teammate’s defense, getting right up in West’s face. As Thompson confronted West, J.R. Smith rushed in from behind to join the fray. West, Thompson and Smith were all issued technical fouls. 

Joel Embiid liked what he was seeing. 

The incident came after a 27–4 Warriors run. 

