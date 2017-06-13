The Warriors have won their second NBA championship in three years, and it probably won’t be their last. NBA players are just as aware of this as anyone else.

With Kevin Durant joining an already stacked Golden State team, there’s no telling what the Warriors’ ceiling could be. Paul Pierce wasn’t even being melodramatic when he warned of the Warriors’ coming “reign of terror.”

Let KD and the Golden Empire reign of terror begin feel 😢😢for the rest of u — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 13, 2017

Respect to @cavs for putting up a great fight. LEBRON JAMES IS A HERO AND 1 OF THE GREATEST OF ALLTIME !!! HONOR AND RESPECT — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) June 13, 2017

Warriors about to start a dynasty — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) June 13, 2017

Congrats to the Warriors the best team I've ever seen! Lebron is still the greatest player in our game. #Respect #thefinals — Kris Humphries (@KrisHumphries) June 13, 2017

Congratulations to the @warriors & @KDTrey5 The guy was a monster in these finals. #WhereLegendsAreMade — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 13, 2017

Say whatever you want...at the end of the day the mans an NBA Champ and Finals MVP #Hookem 🤘🏾 — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) June 13, 2017

In addition to winning his first Finals, Kevin Durant was named Finals MVP after lighting it up in all five games.