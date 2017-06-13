NBA

NBA players react to Warriors winning first NBA Finals with Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant named Finals MVP after winning first championship



The Warriors have won their second NBA championship in three years, and it probably won’t be their last. NBA players are just as aware of this as anyone else.

With Kevin Durant joining an already stacked Golden State team, there’s no telling what the Warriors’ ceiling could be. Paul Pierce wasn’t even being melodramatic when he warned of the Warriors’ coming “reign of terror.”

In addition to winning his first Finals, Kevin Durant was named Finals MVP after lighting it up in all five games. 

