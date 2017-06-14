Following the Warriors's Finals win over the Cavs on Monday, Mychal Thompson—father of Warriors star shooter Klay Thompson—predicted that his son's team will win at least four NBA titles in the next five years.

In an interview Tuesday with The Greg Papa Show on 95.7 The Game, Thompson's father spoke highly of his son's historic squad and said the team's success won't stop anytime soon.

“I’ll predict right now, over the next five years, I give ’em four rings,” Thompson said. “Sometimes things pop up and you can lose one. You don’t want to get too greedy. But I think they’ll win four more over the next five years, as long as they stay healthy. They’re so young and so good and so well-coached and so-well run in the front office. As long as they stay humble, hungry and healthy, they’re going to win another four.”

​

Mychal Thompson played 13 seasons in the NBA, including five with the Showtime Lakers. He said the current Warriors could beat any team in NBA history.

“This Warriors team now, man, they could beat any team in any era because the way they defend—they’re so versatile on the defensive end—and the way they shoot the ball—better than any team in history,” Thompson said, according to the Mercury–News. “This team right now could beat anybody, anywhere—and probably would.”

The Warriors, who have won two of the last three NBA titles, posted a 16–1 record over the 2017 postseason. Klay Thompson averaged 15.0 points per game during the playoffs.