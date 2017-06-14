Give and Go: Are 2017 Warriors the best team ever?

The NBA draft is a week away, and teams and prospects are finishing up a busy period of workouts, research and evaluation. The rumor mill continues to buzz as usual, particularly near the top of the draft, where there are multiple scenarios in play.

Free agency opens July 1 when the new league year turns over and the new collective bargaining agreement comes into effect.

Here’s a look at the latest news and rumors from around the league.

• Projected top pick Markelle Fultz will work out for the Lakers on Thursday. L.A. holds pick Nos. 2 and 28 in the draft, and has now worked out Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson and De'Aaron Fox among the perceived elite players in the class. The Lakers have worked out Jackson twice and plan to work out Ball once again. (Mike Bresnahan, Spectrum SportsNet)

• The Sixers will work out Malik Monk on Thursday and De’Aaron Fox over the weekend. Philly holds the No. 3 pick in the draft, among others, and is considering both Kentucky stars. (Keith Pompey, Philadelphia Inquirer)

• The Suns worked out Gonzaga big man Zach Collins on Tuesday. The Suns likely won’t consider him at No. 4 but could make him an option if they move down in the draft. Phoenix also recently worked out Jonathan isaac and Jayston Tatum. (Doug Haller, Arizona Republic)

• Golden State will do “whatever it takes” to keep Steph Curry this summer, according to owner Joe Lacob. Curry is eligible for a five-year max contract worth more than $200 million from the Warriors. (Mercury News)

• Fresh off another VTB League title, Russian club CSKA Moscow have tabled a three-year offer of 12 million Euros (around $13.5 million USD) to point guard Milos Teodosic. The Serbian floor general is currently weighing a leap to the NBA. (Eurohoops.net)

• The Miami Heat are "loading up" now to pursue Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward. Hayward could opt out of his deal this summer. (ESPN.com)

• Warriors forward David West remains unsure whether he’ll retire. (The Undefeated)

• Kawhi Leonard and promising Spurs teammate Dejounte Murray are working out together in San Diego this summer. (Chris Haynes, ESPN)