Warriors guard Stephen Curry told media on Wednesday that he likely will not be part of a potential team visit to the White House.

Curry told reporters that a couple of months ago, he felt that he wouldn’t attend should the Warriors win the title, and that he felt the same way as of Wednesday. Golden State won the title on Monday and have yet to be invited to visit the White House, as is tradition for championship teams across American pro sports.

"I'll personally do the right thing for me, and the team will have a conversation,” Curry said.

Steph Curry saying, at this point, he wouldn't go to White House, but team hasn't had discussion

"Today is about celebrating our championship. We have not received an invitation to the White House, but will make those decisions, when and if necessary," the team said in a statement on Tuesday, which squashed rumors that the team had already decided unanimously not to go the White House.

Several Warriors players and coaches have been outspoken in their criticism of President Donald Trump this season. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been asked multiple times about Trump, with Kerr last month calling him a “blowhard” and said he was “ill-suited” for the presidency.

Several other members of the Warriors have also criticized Trump, including Andre Iguodala. Earlier Wednesday, Andre Iguodala told USA Today he was against the idea of a visit, but also said there could be a different president in office by the time Golden State were to visit the White House.

After winning Super Bowl LI, the New England Patriots visited Trump in April, though more than 30 players elected not to join the rest of the team.