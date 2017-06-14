Andre Iguodala isn’t ruling out visiting the White House, as long as Donald Trump isn’t president.

The question on everyone’s mind after the Warriors’ recent championship is whether they will continue the tradition of title winners visiting the White House. After a widespread baseless rumor that the team had decided not to visit with the president, the Warriors were forced to clarify Tuesday that they had yet to be invited.

Iguodala told USA Today’s Sam Amick that he was against the idea of a visit (his response to visiting a Trump White House: “Hell nah.”) but added that the situation could change.

“We’re going to do what our leader (Curry) does,” Iguodala told Amick. “I think we handle (the White House situation) when it gets there. I mean, it may be different. There might be somebody different in (office). That’s a realistic thing to say though, right? So you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Iguodala went on to explain that he believes America’s racial divide has grown during Trump’s presidency.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s, as has veteran forward David West and Stephen Curry cheekily took a shot at Trump after Under Armour’s CEO praised Trump as an asset.