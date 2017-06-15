Complete order of the 2017 NBA draft

Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?

Here is the complete draft order of the 2017 NBA draft, which will be held on June 22 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

This year, 64 underclassmen officially signed with agents to enter the draft, and there also will be 10 international players eligible as well.

The two teams who played in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, do not have a single pick in this year's draft. Los Angeles Clippers also don't have a pick in the draft.

The Boston Celtics, who had the Eastern Conference's best record has four picks, including the No. 1 overall selection. The 76ers will start the draft with a league-high five selections at their disposal.

First round

1. Boston (from Brooklyn)

2. Los Angeles Lakers

3. Philadelphia (from Sacramento)

4. Phoenix

5. Sacramento (from Philadelphia)

6. Orlando

7. Minnesota

8. New York

9. Dallas

10. Sacramento (from New Orleans)

11. Charlotte

12. Detroit

13. Denver

14. Miami

15. Portland

16. Chicago

17. Milwaukee

18. Indiana

19. Atlanta

20. Portland (from Memphis)

21. Oklahoma City

22. Brooklyn (from Washington)

23. Toronto (from L.A. Clippers)

24. Utah

25. Orlando (from Toronto)

26. Portland (from Cleveland)

27. Brooklyn (from Boston)

28. L.A. Lakers (from Houston)

29. San Antonio

30. Utah (from Golden State)

Second round

31. Atlanta (from Brooklyn)

32. Phoenix

33. Orlando (from L.A. Lakers)

34. Sacramento (from Philadelphia via New Orleans)

35. Orlando

36. Philadelphia (From New York via Utah and Toronto)

37. Boston (from Minnesota via Phoenix)

38. Chicago (from Sacramento via Cleveland)

39. Philadelphia (from Dallas)

40. New Orleans

41. Charlotte

42. Utah (from Detroit)

43. Houston (from Denver)

44. New York (from Chicago)

45. Houston (from Portland)

46. Philadelphia (from Miami via Atlanta)

47. Indiana

48. Milwaukee

49. Denver (from Memphis via Oklahoma City)

50. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)

51. Denver (from Oklahoma City)

52. Washington

53. Boston (from Cleveland)

54. Phoenix (from Toronto)

55. Utah

56. Boston (from L.A. Clippers)

57. Brooklyn (from Boston)

58. New York (from Houston)

59. San Antonio

60. Atlanta (from Golden State via Philadelphia and Utah)