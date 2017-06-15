Complete order of the 2017 NBA draft
Here is the complete draft order of the 2017 NBA draft, which will be held on June 22 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
This year, 64 underclassmen officially signed with agents to enter the draft, and there also will be 10 international players eligible as well.
The two teams who played in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, do not have a single pick in this year's draft. Los Angeles Clippers also don't have a pick in the draft.
The Boston Celtics, who had the Eastern Conference's best record has four picks, including the No. 1 overall selection. The 76ers will start the draft with a league-high five selections at their disposal.
First round
1. Boston (from Brooklyn)
2. Los Angeles Lakers
3. Philadelphia (from Sacramento)
4. Phoenix
5. Sacramento (from Philadelphia)
6. Orlando
7. Minnesota
8. New York
9. Dallas
10. Sacramento (from New Orleans)
11. Charlotte
12. Detroit
13. Denver
14. Miami
15. Portland
16. Chicago
17. Milwaukee
18. Indiana
19. Atlanta
20. Portland (from Memphis)
21. Oklahoma City
22. Brooklyn (from Washington)
23. Toronto (from L.A. Clippers)
24. Utah
25. Orlando (from Toronto)
26. Portland (from Cleveland)
27. Brooklyn (from Boston)
28. L.A. Lakers (from Houston)
29. San Antonio
30. Utah (from Golden State)
Second round
31. Atlanta (from Brooklyn)
32. Phoenix
33. Orlando (from L.A. Lakers)
34. Sacramento (from Philadelphia via New Orleans)
35. Orlando
36. Philadelphia (From New York via Utah and Toronto)
37. Boston (from Minnesota via Phoenix)
38. Chicago (from Sacramento via Cleveland)
39. Philadelphia (from Dallas)
40. New Orleans
41. Charlotte
42. Utah (from Detroit)
43. Houston (from Denver)
44. New York (from Chicago)
45. Houston (from Portland)
46. Philadelphia (from Miami via Atlanta)
47. Indiana
48. Milwaukee
49. Denver (from Memphis via Oklahoma City)
50. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)
51. Denver (from Oklahoma City)
52. Washington
53. Boston (from Cleveland)
54. Phoenix (from Toronto)
55. Utah
56. Boston (from L.A. Clippers)
57. Brooklyn (from Boston)
58. New York (from Houston)
59. San Antonio
60. Atlanta (from Golden State via Philadelphia and Utah)