De'Aaron Fox's motivation during the NCAA tourney game vs. UCLA: 'Shut LaVar Ball up'

Former Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox says he had plenty of motivation when he faced UCLA and star guard Lonzo Ball in the NCAA tournament this season.

The Wildcats faced the Bruins twice during the 2016–17 campaign, and he described his mindset against Ball to SI.com's Andrew Sharp

In their December matchup, UCLA snapped Kentucky's 42–game win streak with a 97-92 win. Ball had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Fox had 20 points in nine assists.

When it comes to Lonzo Ball's outspoken father, LaVar, Fox says he had never heard of him until he start making outrageous claims about the ability of his son and his company Big Baller Brand.

"In the last year, he became relevant for some reason," Fox told SI.com’s Andrew Sharp. "When I knew Lonzo in high school, I’d never seen his dad before. He went crazy this year. I guess when your son a lottery pick, that gives you a lot of confidence."

When the teams met again in the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16, Fox roasted Ball and UCLA for 39 points in the 86–75 Kentucky victory.

"Kill mode all the time," Fox says of his mindset before the UCLA game in the tournament.

Fox had a different take his thought process months later: "Shut LaVar Ball up."

