Big Baller, No Brand: Meet Markelle Fultz, the NBA’s next No. 1 pick

Potential No. 1 draft pick Markelle Fultz has inked a deal with Nike, he announced on Twitter Friday.

The Vertical first reported the news. Terms of the contract are unclear.

Blessed and thankful to become a part of the @nikebasketball family!!! #F2G — Markelle Fultz (@MarkelleF) June 16, 2017

Nike signed the last two No. 1 draft picks, Karl-Anthony Towns and Ben Simmons. The sportswear and sneaker giant will take over the NBA’s apparel and merchandising next season.

Fultz, a standout guard from Washington, is currently projected as the No. 1 pick on most draft boards. Boston holds the top pick.