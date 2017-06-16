NBA

Markelle Fultz signs endorsement deal with Nike

5:54 | NBA
Big Baller, No Brand: Meet Markelle Fultz, the NBA’s next No. 1 pick
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Potential No. 1 draft pick Markelle Fultz has inked a deal with Nike, he announced on Twitter Friday.

The Vertical first reported the news. Terms of the contract are unclear.

Nike signed the last two No. 1 draft picks, Karl-Anthony Towns and Ben Simmons. The sportswear and sneaker giant will take over the NBA’s apparel and merchandising next season.

Fultz, a standout guard from Washington, is currently projected as the No. 1 pick on most draft boards. Boston holds the top pick.

