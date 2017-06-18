NBA

Watch: Boston Celtics fan burns Markelle Fultz jersey after No. 1 pick traded

0:51 | NBA
Report: Celtics, Sixers in talks to trade top draft picks
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

A Boston Celtics fan is very upset that the team traded the No. 1 pick to the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Saturday night, the Celtics agreed to send the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NBA draft to the 76ers in exchange for the third overall pick and at least one future first-round pick. The deal could be finalized on Monday.

"Goodbye, Fultz," one of the fans in the video says. "It was nice knowing you for two weeks. Bye!"

Watch the video below:

The Celtics could possibly still take Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum, DeAron Fox or Jonathan Isaac.

