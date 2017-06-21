NBA

Sports Illustrated's The Crossover to host live 2017 NBA draft show

1:24 | NBA
NBA Draft: Trading the No. 1 pick has garnered mixed results

Quickly

  • Join Sports Illustrated experts, along with current and former NBA players and personnel, as they provide live analysis and break down all the news during the 2017 NBA draft.
Tanner Walters
2 hours ago

Sports Illustrated will host a live show during the 2017 NBA draft, providing instant analysis and reactions to all of the selections, trades and news as it happens.

Hosted by SI Now anchor Maggie Gray​, "The Crossover’s NBA Draft Show" will be streamed live on SI.com and on the Sports Illustrated Facebook page. The show is set to feature analysis from current NBA players Garrett Temple and Kyle O'Quinn, along with former No. 1 overall pick Kwame Brown and former Minnesota Timberwolves general manager David Kahn.

NBA experts from The Crossover, including Ben Golliver, Luke Winn, Madelyn Burke and Rohan Nadkarni​, will provide additional insights into the draft as it unfolds.

The live show, which begins streaming at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, will air online during the entirety of the first round of the draft.

Earlier this year, Sports Illustrated's live NFL draft show provided insider analysis and broke news of picks before they were announced anywhere else.

NBA
2017 NBA Draft: Final Top 60 Prospect Rankings

How to watch The Crossover's NBA Draft Show

When: 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 22

Where: SI.com and the Sports Illustrated Facebook page

What: The Crossover's first-ever draft show, shot live from the SI studios in New York City, providing instant commentary and analysis on everything about the 2017 NBA draft

Who: Current and former NBA players and front office personnel, along with experts from The Crossover

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters