Sports Illustrated will host a live show during the 2017 NBA draft, providing instant analysis and reactions to all of the selections, trades and news as it happens.

Hosted by SI Now anchor Maggie Gray​, "The Crossover’s NBA Draft Show" will be streamed live on SI.com and on the Sports Illustrated Facebook page. The show is set to feature analysis from current NBA players Garrett Temple and Kyle O'Quinn, along with former No. 1 overall pick Kwame Brown and former Minnesota Timberwolves general manager David Kahn.

NBA experts from The Crossover, including Ben Golliver, Luke Winn, Madelyn Burke and Rohan Nadkarni​, will provide additional insights into the draft as it unfolds.

The live show, which begins streaming at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, will air online during the entirety of the first round of the draft.

Make sure you tune into @TheCrossover's NBA Draft show! Streaming on our site and on Facebook. SI's best real-time analysis on draft night. pic.twitter.com/aCfqW5a6s0 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 19, 2017

Earlier this year, Sports Illustrated's live NFL draft show provided insider analysis and broke news of picks before they were announced anywhere else.

How to watch The Crossover's NBA Draft Show

When: 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 22

Where: SI.com and the Sports Illustrated Facebook page

What: The Crossover's first-ever draft show, shot live from the SI studios in New York City, providing instant commentary and analysis on everything about the 2017 NBA draft

Who: Current and former NBA players and front office personnel, along with experts from The Crossover