2017 NBA Draft: Final Top 60 Prospect Rankings

This is code red, and there’s no turning back. There are 24-ish hours until the draft, depending on when you’re reading this. Yesterday, we took a stab at mocking up all 60 picks. Today, we’re revealing our final Top 60 players.

There’s not perfect overlap between our two lists, but between them, you’ll get a fair representation of what the bigger draft picture looks like. As a reminder, this Big Board does not account for team fit or draft slot, but intends to provide a sense of players’ draft ranges, strengths, weaknesses and long-term prospects based on game scouting, statistics, recent happenings and conversations with NBA personnel.

Amid the off-season rumors that have taken center stage this week, don’t forget to educate yourself about the pool. It’s time to get all last-minute cramming in and prepare for the moment your favorite team drafts Anzejs Pasecniks (and your dad calls you to ask who the hell they just drafted). Because it’s never too late to know your Fox from your Fultz, and thankfully for all of us, the other Justin Jackson went back to college.

Getty Images (3)

1. Markelle Fultz | Washington | PG | 6’4” | 195 | Fr. (19 years old)

Last Big Board: 1

Any trepidation here has been erased by the Sixers’ shrewd move to acquire the top pick in the draft. Fultz should fit nicely next to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid with his high-octane athletic ability and scoring and playmaking chops. He’s at his best in transition, and has a range of dribble moves and tricks to create space for himself. His 6’10” wingspan should help him as a rebounder and defender. Fultz’s jump shooting was solid last season, but he’ll have to prove he can make it stretch from NBA range.

2. De’Aaron Fox | Kentucky | PG | 6’3” | 170 | Fr. (19)

Last Big Board: 2

Fox looks unlikely to fall past the top five selections, with the Suns and Kings sniffing around. He’s incredibly fast, likes to push the ball on the break and has the strength and explosiveness to get it all the way to the rim and finish. His defensive instincts are also extremely impressive, and the legitimate strengths on both ends are a big part of his appeal. The big question is his jump shot, which doesn’t look broken but must become consistent enough to at least keep defenses honest. He’ll also need to develop his lower body in particular as he fills out.

3. Josh Jackson | Kansas | SF | 6’8” | 203 | Fr. (20)

Last Big Board: 4

The Celtics are probably choosing between Jackson and Tatum at No. 3 should they keep the pick. Jackson will be attractive as a trade target at that spot. He’s an active on-ball defender with a well-developed body and strong feel for the game. The issue is his jumper, which needs work mechanically for him to be a consistent threat. He’s quick and strong, can get to the basket and finish, and passes the ball well. Jackson’s body language and maturity leave something to be desired at times, and he can check in and out of games when frustrated. If the jumper clicks, Jackson could be a lead scorer. His more likely outcome is a strong second or third option who impacts the game on both ends.

4. Lonzo Ball | UCLA | PG | 6’6” | 190 | Fr. (19)

Last Big Board: 5

If the Lakers’ decision to trade D’Angelo Russell didn’t make it clear enough, L.A. appears to be honed in on Ball at No. 2. He’s a talented passer and appears to be a strong fit for Magic Johnson and Luke Walton’s vision. For all the narrative, Ball is an extremely gifted passer who has a unique gift for making teams go. He’ll likely encounter some issues creating his own shot and attacking the rim in the halfcourt. His ideal fit comes as your second or third best player alongside a leading scorer, As the Lakers court Paul George, Ball could be a major beneficiary long term.

5. Jayson Tatum | Duke | F | 6’8” | 204 | Fr. (19)

Last Big Board: 3

Tatum is in this top tier of prospects and should be in the mix as high as No. 3 to the Celtics. He’s got advanced scoring skills, and it doesn’t take a ton of imagination to see him stretching out his shooting range and eventually anchoring an offense. It helps that he showed some willingness to diversify his game and improved his shot selection somewhat. There’s upside there. Tatum has never been a great defender but has the length to play some power forward. The big questions are what he’s doing to help when the ball isn’t in his hands, and whether he can actually become a threat from distance. He can be a ball-stopper, and will have to be extremely efficient to warrant that type of usage.

6. Jonathan Isaac | Florida State | F | 6’11” | 205 | Fr. (19)

Last Big Board: 8

It doesn’t seem like Isaac will fall too far on draft night thanks to his considerable potential. He could be a sneaky left-field fit for the Celtics at No. 3. Size and shooting potential are Isaac’s key strengths. The rest of his game requires some projection There were nights where he faded into the background for Florida State, but it’s telling that he was often able to contribute on the glass and as a weakside shot-blocker even when he wasn’t scoring. He needs to bulk up considerably but has potential to evolve into a sort of positionless center. His best-case scenario places him in the upper echelon of available prospects.

7. Dennis Smith, NC State | PG | 6’3” | 195 | Fr. (19)

Last Big Board: 6

Smith has a wide range of draft outcomes. He could conceivably wind up as high as five or six, or slip into the 10-12 zone depending on the trickle-down effect. His scoring, playmaking and all-around explosiveness are key traits for a modern point guard. He thrived in isolation situations this season and might be the best one-on-one scorer in this draft, which bodes well for him as a shot creator and presumable offensive fulcrum. He shone at times as a passer but has room to improve in that area, the story with his jump shot is similar, and he didn’t play much defense last season. His upside makes him a potential value pick if he slips.

8. Malik Monk | Kentucky | G | 6’3” | 185 | Fr. (19)

Last Big Board: 7

Monk’s three-point range, elite athleticism and ability to get himself open and stay give him a chance to be a star. His skill set is a bit more diverse than the perimeter scoring role he played so impressively at Kentucky. He’ll have a lot of learning to do in order to be a lead guard. If he’s not scoring, he’s not doing a ton for you at this stage, and he doesn’t have ideal length or strength to defend his position. But even if Monk is simply a scorer, he could be a great one, which gives him top-10 value.

9. Zach Collins | Gonzaga | F/C | 7’0” | 230 | Fr. (19)

Last Big Board: 9

There’s a sense that Collins could be the top defensive big man available. Teams like his skill level and think he can eventually stretch the floor. His per-minute stats over the course of the year and his ability to impact the game on both ends place him among the top bigs in the class, and he’s essentially a lock for the draft lottery. The offensive potential combined with his defensive understanding and mobility suggest he can be a strong two-way contributor.

10. Frank Ntilikina | Strasbourg (France) | PG | 6’5” | 170 | 18 years old

Last Big Board: 12

There’s belief that the Mavericks are fully in on Ntilikina after scouting him extensively. Mark Cuban even went to see him. The Knicks have also been seriously linked to him. An extremely well-built playmaker, developing shooter and aggressive defender, he projects as the top overseas import in this class. He’s still a bit unpolished and will have to grow into the rigors of full-time point guard duties in the NBA. His lack of elite athletic ability limits his top end potential a little bit.

11. Lauri Markkanen, Arizona | PF | 7’0” | 225 | Fr. (20)

Last Big Board: 12

Whether Markkanen can do more than just shoot the basketball will determine the arc of his career—he could be a star if his offense breaks correctly, or could be otherwise be limited to a floor-spacing role rather quickly. Scouts are mixed on him, but he has definite upside and could go in the Top 10. He can really stroke the ball from deep, and it’s a rare talent for a 7-footer, he also can’t really guard anyone right now and needs to improve as a rebounder and shot blocker. He’s athletic enough to do that. He’s been linked as high as No. 7 to the Timberwolves.

12. Donovan Mitchell | Louisville | G | 6’3” | 211 | So. (20)

Last Big Board: 13

Mitchell was one of the biggest risers over the last month or two, and went from early second-rounder to late lottery pick without playing a game in that span. That should raise some eyebrows, but also points to his dynamic athleticism and versatility as a combo guard. He has a 40" vertical and 6’10” wingspan, which gives him the ability to play a little bigger than his size. He’s streaky and needs to work on his ball skills, but teams really like him. He won’t fall far past the top 10.

13. Luke Kennard | Duke | SG | 6’5” | 196 | So. (21)

Last Big Board: 17

There’s a dearth of shooting once you get past the top group of players, and Kennard has really benefited. He might be the best three-point shooter in the class and has a solid all-around game. He’s displayed above-average athleticism in workouts. Kennard isn’t very long or explosive, which will limit him attacking the basket and creating his own shot and raises obvious questions about his defensive fit. But at worst he’s a usable specialist, and at best he’s a highly impactful perimeter scorer.

14. Justin Patton | Creighton | C | 6’11” | 229 | RS Fr. (20)

Last Big Board: 11

Patton’s offensive efficiency was impressive last season, particularly for a freshman who had barely played any high-level basketball in his life. His fluidity, touch, and passing ability really pops, and he has legit size to play the five, although he didn’t test especially well at the combine. He also has face-up ability, tied to a developing mid-range shot. He needs to improve as a rebounder and polish off his all-around game, particularly on defense, but there could be a ton of reward here if Patton begins to scratch at the upper echelon of his potential. He’ll need to land with a team fully committed to his development, and could be a steal outside the lottery.

15. Harry Giles | Duke | PF | 6’11” | 222 | Fr. (19)

Last Big Board: 15

Where exactly Giles gets drafted will obviously depend a lot on his health, given his long history of serious knee injuries. Not many guys like that are worth guaranteed money, but based on what Giles used to be, he should warrant a first-round selection from a ballsy front office. He’s reportedly looked healthy and mobile in workouts. Giles may never regain his enviable lift of old, but as his offensive touch comes back, it’ll be easier to gauge what he might become. He’s one of the biggest risks in the draft but could be well worth it.

16. T.J. Leaf | UCLA | PF | 6’10” | 222 | Fr. (20)

Last Big Board: 24

Leaf led UCLA in scoring and has one of the more diverse offensive skill sets of any nominal big man in this class. He consistently hit threes with his feet set and showed promise as a rim-runner and with his back to the basket, making him an ideal stretch four-man. He’s a strong leaper and active rebounder. A lack of ideal lateral quickness and length leave him potentially stuck between positions on defense—he’s built more like a wing than anything else. He’ll have to leverage his athleticism into passable defense to really stand out. Leaf’s unique scoring package should play nicely regardless.

17. OG Anunoby | Indiana | SF | 6’7” | 232 | So. (19)

Last Big Board: 14

Anunoby has plus-plus upside as a multi-positional defender with crazy length. He continues to recover from a bad ACL tear and it’s unclear whether he’ll even play next season. But he’s nearly 6’8” in shoes with a 7’2” wingspan and almost 9’0” standing reach, and coupled with his instincts and lateral quickness could become a terror covering the ball. He’s got a lot to learn when it comes to creating his own offense, but has shown some ability to hit set jumpers and attack the basket. His draft position (and inherent risk) depends a lot on his medicals.

18. John Collins | Wake Forest | PF | 6’10” | 225 | So. (19)

Last Big Board: 20

One of the ACC’s most productive players and biggest surprises, Collins made a huge sophomore leap and ensured first-round draft status. He rebounds extremely well, has soft hands and shot 60% to lead Wake to the NCAA tournament. His overall offensive package is a work in progress, but some believe he has stretch potential as a jump shooter. He needs to work on his awareness and learn the game, and isn’t a guy who jumps out of the gym. He’s younger than some freshmen and could be an interesting project for someone.

19. Terrance Ferguson | Adelaide 36ers | SG | 6’7” | 185 | 19 years old

Last Big Board: 25

Ferguson has climbed up boards late in the draft process as teams prioritize shooting. His jumper is his most promising skill, and he’s an explosive leaper, although rather thin. The adjustment year in Australia should help, but he has a long learning curve ahead of him. He can be stiff as a ball-handler and needs to improve putting the ball on the ground and creating his own shot. There’s talk that Ferguson has worked his way into the top 20, and potentially the late lottery. For what it’s worth, he shut down recent workouts for the Pistons (12), Bucks (17) and Hawks (19).

20. D.J. Wilson | Michigan | PF | 6’10” | 234 | RS So. (21)

Last Big Board: 21

Wilson has been linked to teams picking in the 20s, including the Thunder, Spurs and Jazz. His mix of three-point shooting, size and defensive versatility should keep him in the first round. He broke out for Michigan this season and looks suited for a low-usage offensive floor-spacing role. He’ll be able to keep defenses honest, attack closeouts and play a big role on defense, allowing for a variety of lineup combinations. He needs to rebound better, but it’s hard to find guys with his defensive attributes, period. The fact that comes with some palpable offense is gravy.

21. Justin Jackson | North Carolina | SF | 6’8” | 201 | Jr. (22)

Last Big Board: 18

A title-winning year at UNC gave Jackson new life as an NBA prospect, and while he may never be a “wow” type guy, he does enough on both ends of the floor to warrant a first round pick. Not everyone is buying his improved three-point shooting and he’s not an above the rim type. He’s talented enough to ably fill a complimentary role on offense if his jumper sticks. Jackson has enviable length (6’11” wingspan) that could translate into some defensive matchup versatility. He’s always been a crafty finisher around the basket with a reliable floater, but he’s also pretty thin. He’s a safe but unspectacular pick.

22. Bam Adebayo | Kentucky | F/C | 6’10” | 250 | Fr. (19)

Last Big Board: 26

Adebayo obtained a green-room invite and appears to have played his way back toward the middle of the first round. His athleticism and defensive mobility has played well in workouts, and he’s willing to be an energy guy. Think Tristan Thompson. Adebayo has a great build, works hard on the glass, plays above the rim and doesn’t eat up a ton of touches. That much should translate. He’s still a work in progress, but has clear role-player potential.

23. Jarrett Allen | Texas | C | 6’11” | 224 | Fr. (19)

Last Big Board: 23

From a physical tools standpoint, Allen is one of the draft’s most interesting cases. He’s one of the younger players in the class, and has shown some touch around the basket as a legitimate center. He’s about as raw as they come though, and despite improving over the course of his freshman year still has a long way to go. His overall awareness is lacking, and he’s probably a few years away from cracking a rotation. Teams have questions about how much he actually loves to play basketball.

24. Anzejs Pasecniks | Gran Canaria (Spain) | C | 7’2” | 229 | 21 years old

Last Big Board: 27

With extreme mobility for his size, Pasecniks has a chance to be one of the first international players drafted, following in the footsteps of Latvian countryman Kristaps Porzingis. He profiles as a guy who can catch lobs, hit open jumpers and affect games with his physical tools. He’s not a total stiff defensively, able to move his feet well laterally and alter shots. From those items alone, it’s pretty obvious that he’s a real prospect. Filling out his frame and adjusting to the physicality of the league will take some time, and he’s likely to be a draft-and-stash with upside in the 20s.

25. Derrick White | Colorado | G | 6’4” | 200 | Sr. (23)

Last Big Board: 28

White looked like the best player at the combine and has built a ton of buzz off the strength of his pre-draft showings. A late bloomer and former Division II All-American, White transferred to finish his career at Colorado and made waves as one of the most productive players in the Pac-12. He’s quick, decisive and big enough to play both guard positions. White is more scorer than passer at this stage, but will need to grow more comfy off the ball to play the two. Regardless, he’s an increasingly intriguing prospect with one of the draft’s better back stories and a real shot at the first round.

26. Ike Anigbogu | UCLA | C | 6’9” | 252 | Fr. (18)

Last Big Board: 18

The mix of elite physical tools and relative youth make Anigbogu one of the more interesting projects in this class. Concerns about one of his knees (he had meniscus surgery during the season) have dropped him on some draft boards. He’s got a lot of room for growth at nearly 6’10” in shoes, with a wingspan over 7’6” and a 9’3” standing reach. Anigbogu was an impact player on defense for UCLA in limited minutes, doesn’t turn 19 until October, and teams can afford to be patient with him. As a project, Anigbogu will need to improve his offensive skills and continue to develop defensively.

27. Tony Bradley | North Carolina | C | 6’10” | 240 | Fr. (19)

Last Big Board: 34

Bradley has been included in first-round conversations and passes the eye test as an NBA center at nearly 6’11” with a 7’5” wingspan. He’s a low-maintenance player with good fundamentals who can make the game look simple as a rebounder and finisher around the basket. Thanks to his size and mobility, he could evolve into a useful defender. The biggest knock is a lack of verticality to his game: he doesn’t block a ton of shots and isn’t going to be frequently dunking over people. Bradley would have been a better fit for the league a decade ago. but it won’t preclude him from having success.

28. Ivan Rabb | California | PF | 6’10” | 220 | So. (20)

Last Big Board: 29

This could be a buy-low opportunity for someone. Rabb was a blue-chip prospect and once seen as a potential lottery pick. Despite averaging a double-double, he saw his stock slip as a sophomore. He’s not an eye-popping athlete but remains a quality rebounder, and can contribute on offense, although he’s not a go-to option. Rabb didn’t take the step forward that many expected, but has the tools to be a useable roll man and finisher, and possibly a threat with his midrange shot. He struggles on the defensive end at times and doesn’t block a ton of shots, but he still looks tailored for an NBA role.

29. Semi Ojeleye | SMU | F | 6’7” | 235 | Jr. (22)

Last Big Board: 36

Ojeleye broke out in his lone season at SMU after transferring from Duke. His strength and body control are tantalizing from an offensive standpoint, and he’s shown the ability to attack the rim and score consistently inside and out. He’s not overly long and could run into some trouble trying to play bully-ball in the NBA. He has to prove himself defensively, where he’s a tweener. He may not really be an NBA three. But as a small-ball forward who can create mismatches with his quickness, Ojeleye has a chance to carve out a niche. He’s an interesting fit in the wide-open league.

30. Frank Jackson | Duke | PG | 6’3” | 202 | Fr. (19)

Last Big Board: 32

A quality showing at the combine helped Jackson’s case, and he came on strong at the end of the season for Duke. A foot injury has kept him out of pre-draft workouts. He’s a strong, quick-twitchy lead guard and a scorer first and foremost, with a 42” max vertical and 6’7” wingspan that put him up there with any guard in the class. He’s a confident shooter from outside with a variety of ways to score off the drive, and has the tools to defend both guard positions. It’s just a matter of Jackson putting it all together, particularly as a passer, where he’s not as instinctive as you’d like when it comes to finding teammates.

31. Jonah Bolden | Radnicki Basket (Serbia) | PF | 6’10” | 227 | 21 years old

Last Big Board: 33

After a brief, unsuccessful stint at UCLA, the Australian-born Bolden headed overseas and had a strong year in the Adriatic League, which has become a haven for developing NBA prospects. Bolden showed strong versatility and legitimacy as a spot-up shooter (39.7% from three on 141 attempts this season), and has the skills to step out on the perimeter and surprise you. He’ll catch lobs and has enough athletic ability and length to become a useful defender as he fills out. His advanced skills for his size as an en-vogue stretch big are intriguing.

32. Josh Hart | Villanova | G | 6’6” | 204 | Sr. (22)

Last Big Board: 38

Hart might be the most experienced player in the draft, and that makes him a strong candidate to give teams immediate backcourt reinforcement. He’s an effective playmaker and improving shooter with a strong makeup and good size to fit in on the wing. He may be able to play and defend four postions in a small-ball game. Hart is also an intelligent defender and willing to rebound and fill a complimentary role. He’s not the quickest or bounciest player in the draft, which limits his ability to finish at the rim and create off the bounce. With his pedigree and skill set, Hart offers some safety. He could sneak into the first round and provide instant help.

33. Kyle Kuzma | Utah | 6’9” | 223 | Jr. (21)

Last Big Board: 40

After breaking out at the combine, Kuzma’s become a trendy sleeper pick and is receiving interest from teams at the end of the first round. He capped off a solid year at Utah by showcasing a range of skills and three-point shooting potential as a floor-spacing forward. He only shot 32.1% from deep last season, but has begun to convince people he can stroke it with enough consistency to be a threat. He’s athletic with good rebounding and passing instincts, and is an unpolished but projectable defender given his length. He’ll need to prove himself a bit further but has the tools to be a rotation player.

34. Isaiah Hartenstein | Zalgiris (Lithuania) | F/C | 6’11” | 225 | 19 years old

Last Big Board: 31

The German international possesses NBA size and some versatile offensive skills. He remains more of a long-term play on potential and could be drafted and stashed in the 20s and beyond. He’s yet to put everything together on a consistent basis and has a wonky, unconvincing jump shot, although it has range. Hartenstein rebounds well, can put the ball on the deck and make plays as a passer on the interior, but it’s unclear exactly what will translate for him against better athletes, particularly as a scorer. He probably won’t be a plus on defense, either. His tools are enough to take a chance.

35. Jawun Evans | Oklahoma State | PG | 6’0” | 185 | So. (20)

Last Big Board: 33

Evans had some remarkable performances this season and has the end-to-end speed and ballhandling skills to make up for his small stature. He’s one of the better playmakers in the class, has the ability to stop and pop, and can force the issue with defenses as he darts around the floor. He’s generally quite good in the pick and roll. Evans is an active defender but is limited on that end by his size, and similarly, he may have trouble attacking the basket and scoring in the paint against NBA length. His future will be determined by how much he’s able to adjust. He’s on the first-round fringe.

36. Tyler Lydon | Syracuse | PF | 6’9” | 225 | So. (21)

Last Big Board: 41

Shooters with size are always commodities in the draft, and Lydon has both, although he struggled with consistency at Syracuse. He’s a legitimate floor-spacing threat with good touch around the basket who could be an impactful offensive piece. He’s a decent rebounder with a legitimate NBA frame (7’0” wingspan, 9’0” standing reach) but his body needs some work and he’s unlikely to contribute too much defensively down the line. There’s some safety in knowing what you’re getting here.

37. Caleb Swanigan | Purdue | PF | 6’9” | 247 | So. (20)

Last Big Board: 30

Swanigan became an intriguing pro prospect last season, showing his ability to step out and hit threes with consistency. He utilizes his length (7’3” wingspan and nearly 9’0” standing reach) on the glass in spite of his height and scores around the rim using impressive touch. He’s a strong passer and intelligent player who could be a dangerous option rolling and popping as a screener. This is all contingent on him continuing to staying in top shape, which poses a risk in itself, and even then, it’s not clear who Swanigan will be able to guard at the next level. His talent is worth an investment, but big men in his mold have faded from the league somewhat.

38. Alec Peters | Valparaiso | PF | 6’9” | 225 | Sr. (22)

Last Big Board: 43

Peters was a known quantity all year as far as mid-major stars go and graduated as one of the best players in Valpo history. He improved his scoring and rebounding numbers in each of his four seasons and evolved into a dynamic player. Peters is a gifted shooter, has developed some post skills and profiles as a reliable offensive specialist, though he lacks NBA length and lateral quickness at forward. His inside-out offensive skills are attractive, but he’ll be forced to find a way to stay on the floor defensively to have a real chance at sticking.

39. Matthias Lessort | Nanterre (France) | 6’9” | 250 | 21 years old

Last Big Board: 39

One of the top players in France this season, Lessort pencils in nicely as an explosive, rim-running, lob-catching modern big man. He’s not especially skilled, but he’s strong, a quick leaper and fights hard on the interior with solid timing as a shot-blocker. Think about how Houston has brought along Clint Capela (who was actually one of his teammates several years back). His production at a young age stands out, and as a potential overseas stash with bankable NBA strengths, Lessort has second-round appeal.

40. Jordan Bell | Oregon | PF | 6’8” | 224 | Jr. (22)

Last Big Board: 37

Bell is one of the more difficult players to peg in the draft, but the more you watch of him, the more he feels like a good gamble. Bell’s undersized but has done nothing but produce as a defense-first big man with the agility to step out on switches and guard basically anybody. He was terrific at the combine and also tested extremely well. His shot-blocking, rebounding and willingness to do the dirty work give him a lot of appeal, and his consistently high effort is also a plus. He’ll probably never be a go-to offensive option, but does so many other things well that he could sneak into the first round. That said, there is some serious concern about his history of foot injuries.

41. Thomas Bryant | Indiana | F/C | 6’10” | 248 | So. (19)

Last Big Board: 46

The conversation around Bryant starts with his size: he’s nearly 6’11” in shoes with a 7’6” wingspan and 9’4.5” standing reach. He’s not a leaper, but runs the floor hard and plays aggressively around the basket. He still has a ways to go skill-wise and probably should have been a much more productive rebounder and shot-blocker at Indiana. He’s a project, but in a simplified role he could be impactful down the line.

42. Devin Robinson | Florida | F | 6’8” | 190 | Jr. (22)

Last Big Board: NR

Robinson is a gifted athlete with 3-and-D potential who should be an interesting upside play in the second round. Robinson showed improvement every year at Florida and as a junior began to add the three-point shot to his game, making at a career-high rate and looking like a nice complimentary player. He needs to develop his own offense, but if the jumper carries over he should be a playable, versatile piece. He must continue to bulk up and get stronger.

43. Wesley Iwundu | Kansas State | G/F | 6’7” | 205 | Sr. (22)

Last Big Board: 48

Iwundu presents an intriguing combination of skill and size that could translate to the NBA game with time. Versatile wings are in demand, and Iwundu is that. His ball-handling, playmaking and potential to be a versatile defensive piece are interesting, but there’s some skepticism over how much his jump shot will translate, in addition to his overall scoring ability. He needs to become more assertive at times, but has nice upside in this range.

44. Sterling Brown | SMU | G/F | 6’5” | 225 | Sr. (22)

Last Big Board: 50

The younger brother of former Lakers guard Shannon Brown, Sterling put together a pretty complete senior season and has sleeper appeal as a 3-and-D wing. He’s well-rounded skill wise, a consistent spot-up shooter and rebounder, and has strong awareness and intangibles on both sides of the ball. His 6’10” wingspan and strong frame present some potential to guard bigger players. Brown’s not elite when it comes to explosiveness or attacking off the dribble, but does enough things well to warrant an investment.

45. Edmond Sumner | Xavier | PG | 6’5” | 170 | RS So. (21)

Last Big Board: 44

Sumner continues to rehab from an ACL injury that ended his college career and remains a promising prospect, though it’s yet to be seen where exactly he’s at physically. It’s also worth noting he was forced to redshirt due to serious patellar tendinitis as a freshman. His thin frame and injury history present some risk, but Sumner remains one of the most impressive guards in the draft from an athletic tools standpoint. The biggest issue remains his shaky jump shot, which will need to improve regardless.

46. Davon Reed | Miami | G/F | 6’5” | 206 | Sr. (22)

Last Big Board: NR

Another player who fits the in-demand 3-and-D mold, Reed is receiving interest in the second round thanks to his proven three-point shooting and ability to contain on the perimeter. He doesn’t have high-end upside, but he has the baseline skills to fill an NBA role without too much extra projection. Reed shot 39.5% for his career from three at Miami and has a 7’0” wingspan that helps him defend different types of players on the perimeter. He’s not a high-upside play, but he’s a solid athlete and should be able to cut it within a role the next level.

47. Tyler Dorsey | Oregon | G | 6’4” | 183 | So. (21)

Last Big Board: NR

Dorsey’s size and scoring helped solidify his stock as a sophomore, and although he’s a little one-dimensional, he’s a hard-nosed scorer with a good skill set. He’s not extremely long and isn’t an exceptional defender. He finds ways to get to the basket and has a nice bag of moves. Still, shooting plays, and he’s a good ball-handler with role player upside.

48. Cameron Oliver | Nevada | PF | 6’8” | 239 | So. (20)

Last Big Board: 42

Oliver had some impressive moments at the combine and jumps off the page athletically. His exceptional explosiveness, rebounding ability and shot-blocking instincts help compensate for a lack of height. He shot 38.4% from three while attempting nearly five per game this season, which is significant. His shot needs to continue improving and his defense is a work in progress. As an athletic floor-spacer who can impact the game in a few different ways, Oliver could develop into a unique role player.

49. Frank Mason | Kansas | PG | 6’0” | 189 | Sr. (23)

Last Big Board: 47

Most draft classes contain their share of talented but undersized college point guards, but few players at any position possess a resumé as strong as Mason’s. The Naismith Award winner makes up for his height with tenacity and creativity off the dribble, and was a clear standout at the combine. He’s a quality spot-up shooter who knows how to leverage his size to get into defenders and create angles around the basket. Mason isn’t quite the caliber of passer as some others in the class and will have to find a way to deal with inevitable mismatches as a defender, but he profiles as a tough, capable reserve who can be leaned on for scoring help.

50. L.J. Peak | Georgetown | SG | 6’4” | 212 | Jr. (21)

Last Big Board: NR

Peak is an athletic slasher with some room for growth, and could be an asset defensively with his physical gifts. He’s shown the ability to shoot the three and with some consistency could be a nice two-way rotation player. He has good length and can rebound. Peak can be streaky and will have to prove he can be a consistent performer at the next level.

51. Johnathan Motley | Baylor | PF | 6’9” | 230 | Sr. (22)

Last Big Board: 49

Over four years at Baylor, Motley refined his game and body and put up an impressive senior season on the whole before tearing his MCL and missing the final stretch of games. There’s still some concern about his knee, but he looks the part, with a 7’4” wingspan and developed frame that should play well in the NBA. He has some appeal as a rim-running energy big, but remains a little unrefined skill-wise.

52. Jaron Blossomgame | Clemson | F | 6’7” | 219 | Sr. (23)

Last Big Board: 45

One of the oldest players in the class, Blossomgame projects as a hard-nosed, multi-positional defender and quality athlete who could nicely fit into a low-usage complimentary role. He lacks an offensive calling card or consistent jump shot and comes with a history of serious leg injuries. He plays hard and was productive last season in spite of his shortcomings, working on the glass and finding ways to get himself open off the ball. Blossomgame will need to make adjustments to his jump shot, and given his age, will need to make an impression quickly.

53. Monte Morris | Iowa State | PG | 6’2” | 175 | Sr. (22)

Last Big Board: NR

Morris is small and will get pushed around in the NBA, but he’s a strong playmaker and looks like he can handle a reserve role. He’s a steady hand and consistently gets the ball where it needs to go. He won’t score a ton, but can shoot it a bit and has a chance to find a role.

54. Dwayne Bacon | Florida State | G/F | 6’6” | 222 | So. (21)

Last Big Board: NR

An athletic, powerful wing, Bacon is a pure scorer and NBA-caliber athlete who could become a nice rotation player with some more polish. He has potential on defense as well. He’s somewhat of a chucker offensively and doesn’t make plays for others consistently, which has put him on the draft’s fringes. If he’s willing to conform to a 3-and-D role, he could be a nice find.

55. Sindarius Thornwell | South Carolina | SG | 6’5” | 214 | Sr. (22)

Last Big Board: NR

Thornwell had a strong senior year, leading the Gamecocks to the Final Four, and drummed up some interest as a prospect in the process. He is what he is — a big-bodied, versatile defender who struggles creating his shot. Given his advanced age (he’ll soon be 23), he’s on the fringes of the draft.

56. Ben Moore | SMU | F | 6’8” | 205 | Sr. (22)

Last Big Board: NR

Moore was a quintessential glue guy and the defensive anchor for a good SMU team. His jumper is a work in progress, but he’s a good rebounder and ball-handler and the type of player teams may seek out for a two-way contract. He’s an intelligent passer as well, and could potentially play a little on the perimeter. He’s more versatile than he had the chance to show at SMU, and with a premium on skilled, multi-positional defenders, he could be a nice find late in the draft.

57. Dillon Brooks | Oregon | G/F | 6’6” | 220 | Jr. (21)

Last Big Board: NR

An intelligent burly wing player with shot-making ability, Brooks helped lead Oregon to the Final Four and has some intrigue as a bench player. He’s not overly long and could use some work on his body, but he’s a good distance shooter, can score off the dribble and finds ways to be productive. Teams have raised some concerns about his history of foot injuries.

58. Chris Boucher | Oregon | PF | 6’9” | 182 | Sr. (24)

Last Big Board: NR

Boucher continues to rehab his torn ACL and is receiving second-round interest thanks to his size and shooting ability. He’s one of the oldest players in the class, but has considerable length and shot-blocking ability, and his mobility helps him as a versatile defender. In this range, he could be a nice flier for a team looking to fill out its roster.

59. Nigel Williams-Goss | Gonzaga | PG | 6’3” | 190 | Jr. (22)

Last Big Board: NR

Williams-Goss led Gonzaga to the national title game, and he’s a gutsy pass-first point guard who always seems to be effective. He boasts good length for his position and understands how to run a team. He may struggle offensively, as he’s not a standout athlete and has trouble getting all the way to the rim. Still, he could be a reliable player down the line given the opportunity.

60. Damyean Dotson | Houston | SG | 6’5” | 205 | Sr. (23)

Last Big Board: NR

Dotson is a shooting specialist with some defensive upside thanks to his size and length. He’s athletic and a solid rebounder, and shot 44% from three last season. Dotson is limited as a passer and struggles attacking the rim at times, but the jumper is going to play, and that’ll earn him looks. He’s already 23, which won’t help him in the eyes of evaluators.

Last five out: PJ Dozier, Kobi Simmons, Deonte Burton, Alpha Kaba, Eric Mika.