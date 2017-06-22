The Atlanta Hawks completed a 43-39 regular season before falling in the opening round of the NBA playoffs. Despite exceeding some expectations, the season as a whole was filled with questions about Paul Millsap's upcoming free agency. Size will be a major concern if Millsap does not re-sign, and the Hawks will have to either draft a power forward or sign a free agent.

Offense will likely be the focus this week. Last year, Atlanta selected Taurean Prince (No. 12 overall) and DeAndre' Bembry (No. 21 overall) with its first-round picks. Prince was a starter in the playoffs, but neither received much playing time on the whole this past season.

Here's the full list of picks the Hawks hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated with grades and analysis as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 19 (No. 19 overall)

Round 2, Pick 1 (No. 31 overall)

Round 2, Pick 30 (No. 60 overall)