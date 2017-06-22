NBA

Kwame Brown: Michael Jordan never brought me to tears

NBA
Kwame Brown on Michael Jordan: 'Michael has never brought me to tears'
Stanley Kay
2 hours ago

Did Michael Jordan make Kwame Brown cry when he was a rookie with the Wizards? The story has long been accepted as something close to the truth, but according to the former No. 1 pick, it never happened.

Brown denied the longtime rumor Thursday night during Sports Illustrated's 2017 NBA draft live show. 

Here's the story that has been told over the years: Jordan brought Brown, the former No. 1 overall pick, to tears by hurling homophobic slurs at him during practice. But Brown says it's not true. 

"Michael has never brought me to tears. Did he upset me a lot? Yeah, I mean, he's a competitor. I think it's much to do about nothing," Brown said. "So many people want to make up stories about Michael Jordan, that he could have been the greatest guy in the world to me—they still would have made up something." 

Brown denied earlier this month that his ex-teammate had ever called him a homophobic slur. 

Brown, who entered the NBA straight from high school, played four seasons with Washington before joining the Lakers. The big man played for the Wizards, Lakers, Pistons, Bobcats, Warriors and 76ers over his NBA career. 

Brown averaged 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over his career. 

