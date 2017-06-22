As expected, LaVar Ball was a very happy man that the Los Angeles Lakers selected his son and UCLA prospect Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 overall pick in Thursday night's NBA draft.

Lonzo Ball averaged 14.7 points and 7.6 assists per game in his lone season in college.

LaVar stood and clapped with his Adam Silver called his son's name.

Los Lakers eligen a Lonzo Ball (y LaVar Ball) en el segundo puesto. #LaNocheDelDraft pic.twitter.com/aVttIUm8jk — NBA en Movistar+ (@nbaplus) June 22, 2017

"I tried to tell you I knew it was happening before it was happening," LaVar said on ESPN after the pick.

LaVar also pulled out a purple and yellow Big Baller Brand hat.

Lonzo Ball led the Bruins to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament before being eliminated by the Kentucky Wildcats.