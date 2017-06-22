The Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers reportedly remain in potential Paul George trade talks in the run-up to Thursday’s NBA draft, but Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports that that the Boston Celtics "are engaged in serious talks" to acquire the Pacers star.

Others teams like the Portland Trail Blazers had reportedly emerged as contenders for George but Jason Quick of CSNNW said the offer did not "move the needle" for Indiana.

George’s agent had informed the Pacers of George’s intentions to leave following the expiration of his contract in summer 2018. Indiana had reportedly been gauging the trade market and intended to move quickly. George is a native of Los Angeles and reportedly expressed his desire to play for the Lakers.

ESPN's Marc Stein previously reported the Clippers, Rockets, Wizards and Cavaliers have also had discussions with the Pacers about George.

George, 27, has averaged 18.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in his seven seasons in the league. He averaged 23.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season and has returned to form following the gruesome leg injury he sustained in 2014 playing with Team USA.

He missed out on making the All-NBA team, which meant the Pacers could not offer him a five-year, $207 million Designated Player Veteran Exception. They can offer a five-year, $177 million max contract.

George’s name was involved in trade rumors during February's trade deadline as well.