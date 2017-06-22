NBA

Washington Wizards NBA draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

NBA
Despite being a handed a second-round playoff exit for the third time in the last four years, the Wizards enjoyed a relatively successful season. Under new head coach Scott Brooks, hired after a disappointing 2015-16 season, Washington added a slew of players last offseason that were expected to help with depth. That didn't necessarily come to fruition, but the Wizards flexed one of the best starting lineups in the association, led by 26-year-old point guard John Wall. Washington fell in seven games to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. 

The Wizards didn't make any draft picks last year due to a variety of prior trades, most significantly swapping the team's first-round pick to the Suns in a deal for Markieff Morris. The team only has one pick this year after general manager Ernie Grunfeld traded another first-round pick, shipping Marcus Thornton, Andrew Nicholson and the pick for Bojan Bogdanovic and Chris McCullough.  

Here's where the Wizards will pick in the 2017 draft, which will be updated when the selection is made.

Round 2, Pick 22 (No. 52 overall)

