NBA

Kevin Durant has an extremely petty cupcake hat, and it’s great

NBA
What are the biggest NBA storylines heading into summer?
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

Kevin Durant is the Finals MVP, and a champion, but he is not above taking a quietly petty shot at his haters. Or, quite possibly, Russell Westbrook.

As the story goes (as uncovered by SI’s own Lee Jenkins), Westbrook Instagrammed a photo of cupcakes on the Fourth of July last year after Durant made his decision to leave the Thunder. “Cupcake” was team vernacular for calling others soft, as coined by Kendrick Perkins.

And so, almost a year and one Warriors title later, here we are.

Get it. It’s a ring. Not a cherry.

We’re not sure where KD got the hat, or if it’s on sale, but we have taken notice.

