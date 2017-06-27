Wizards guard John Wall spoke with The Undefeated on Monday and openly lobbied his team to make a move to acquire wayward Pacers forward Paul George.

George, who is at the heart of off-season trade rumors after informing the Pacers he wouldn’t re-sign with them next year (and reportedly stated his preference for the Lakers), seems likely to be on the move before too long.

“I am talking to some guys -- Paul. I know his ultimate goal of where he wants to be. I'm trying to see if we can make something happen,” Wall said.

After the Wizards fell short in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Wall feels the team is close. He stated his belief that great teams need three stars. Wall and George are friends and have been inconversations.

”Look at our team. We are one piece away," Wall told The Undefeated. "We have the point guard, we have the shooting guard, we have the center, we have the power forward. Our 3-man [Otto Porter Jr.] did great for us. You can't take nothing away from what he did. But [George] is a guy that can guard LeBron and go back at LeBron. It's a piece that you're going to need to win. If you don't have a guy who can do that, you don't have a chance.”

Side note: it’s generally not a wildly positive sign when your best player reduces your team’s third-best player [Porter, who will be a restricted free agent] to “our 3-man.”