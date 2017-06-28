These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

The NBA draft is over, and the rumor mill continues to buzz as usual—with the futures of several stars still in question.

Paul George, Kristaps Porzingis and other big names could be on the move, though the passing of the draft likely makes it more difficult to trade.

Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Gordon Hayward and Paul Millsap are among a number of quality free agents. Don't rule anything out.

Free agency begins on Saturday, and teams are busy making final moves before the new collective bargaining agreement goes into effect.

• The Knicks and team president Phil Jackson are set to part ways. (Ramona Shelburne, ESPN.com)

• The Houston Rockets have emerged as increasingly serious threats in the chase for impending free agent Chris Paul. (Marc Stein, ESPN.com)

• The Rockets are attempting find a team with cap space to take on Ryan Anderson's contract, to create room to sign other free agents. (ESPN.com)

• The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to offer NBA MVP a five-year extension, worth as much as $200 million at the start of free agency. (ESPN.com)

• The Thunder are exercising $1.5 million team option on guard Jerami Grant. (Adrian Wojnarowski, Yahoo! Sports)