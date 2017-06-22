NBA

2017 NBA Draft Grades: Pick-By-Pick Analysis

  • The 2017 NBA draft is almost here! The Crossover's draft experts are providing pick-by-pick analysis and grades of the entire first round. Let the hot takes begin.
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

The 2017 NBA draft is almost here. Who will your team select? And how angry will you be when it happens?

The Crossover is providing pick-by-pick grades and analysis for all 30 first-round picks. The Crossover's draft expert Jeremy Woo will be providing analysis in real time during the draft, grading each selection and dishing his take on the fit.

Be sure to check back when the NBA draft tips off at 7 p.m. SI.com will be tracking every pick here.

In the meantime, check out The Crossover's grades on the Lakers-Nets trade, the Celtics-76ers swap and more.

Steve Freeman/Getty Images

2017 NBA draft order: First round

​1. Boston (From Brooklyn)
2. Los Angeles Lakers
3. Philadelphia (from Sacramento)
4. Phoenix
5. Sacramento (from Philadelphia)
6. Orlando
7. Minnesota
8. New York
9. Dallas
10. Sacramento (From New Orleans)

11. Charlotte
12. Detroit
13. Denver
14. Miami
15. Portland
16. Chicago
17. Milwaukee
18. Indiana
19. Atlanta
20. Portland (From Memphis via Denver and Cleveland)

21. Oklahoma City
22. Brooklyn (From Washington)
23. Toronto (From LA Clippers via Milwaukee)
24. Utah
25. Orlando (From Toronto)
26. Portland (From Cleveland)
27. Brooklyn (From Boston)
28. Los Angeles Lakers (From Houston)
29. San Antonio
30. Utah (From Golden State)

