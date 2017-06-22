The 2017 NBA draft is almost here. Who will your team select? And how angry will you be when it happens?

The Crossover is providing pick-by-pick grades and analysis for all 30 first-round picks. The Crossover's draft expert Jeremy Woo will be providing analysis in real time during the draft, grading each selection and dishing his take on the fit.

Be sure to check back when the NBA draft tips off at 7 p.m. SI.com will be tracking every pick here.

In the meantime, check out The Crossover's grades on the Lakers-Nets trade, the Celtics-76ers swap and more.

Steve Freeman/Getty Images

2017 NBA draft order: First round

​1. Boston (From Brooklyn)

2. Los Angeles Lakers

3. Philadelphia (from Sacramento)

4. Phoenix

5. Sacramento (from Philadelphia)

6. Orlando

7. Minnesota

8. New York

9. Dallas

10. Sacramento (From New Orleans)

11. Charlotte

12. Detroit

13. Denver

14. Miami

15. Portland

16. Chicago

17. Milwaukee

18. Indiana

19. Atlanta

20. Portland (From Memphis via Denver and Cleveland)

21. Oklahoma City

22. Brooklyn (From Washington)

23. Toronto (From LA Clippers via Milwaukee)

24. Utah

25. Orlando (From Toronto)

26. Portland (From Cleveland)

27. Brooklyn (From Boston)

28. Los Angeles Lakers (From Houston)

29. San Antonio

30. Utah (From Golden State)