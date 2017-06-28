The New York Knicks announced Wednesday morning that team president Phil Jackson has been terminated from his role with the club after three years, and Knicks fans everywhere promptly rejoiced. Leading the charge was film director and superfan Spike Lee.

Lee took to Instagram right as rumors of the personnel move surfaced with a succinct message: “HALLELUJAH.”

HALLELUJAH. A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on Jun 28, 2017 at 4:40am PDT

It's been a futile three years for the franchise (an 80-166 record is not a good look), and Jackson has spent the past weeks at the center of a media blitz of negative reports. Ultimately, this move only seemed to be getting more and more inevitable.

And Lee was certainly not in the minority. Other people took to Twitter with their reactions to the news. Here's a look:

IT WORKED. NEVER DOUBT THE STRENGTH OF THE BRAND YOU FOOLS. pic.twitter.com/Vokpisa6wH — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) June 28, 2017

Knicks could hire Putin next and this fan base is so broken we'd be like "let's see how this plays out" — Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 28, 2017

It's #BikeToWorkDay and poor Phil Jackson has nowhere to go. pic.twitter.com/CjYFzNQZHh — SI Vault (@si_vault) June 28, 2017

Knick fans waking up to news that the Knicks and Phil Jackson are parting ways pic.twitter.com/LkrDCIrYnb — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 28, 2017

Phil Jackson just might have been the worst team-builder in NBA history. For sure the man who hired him is the worst NBA owner ever. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 28, 2017

Somebody check on my boy @MichaelRapaport. I can hear him screaming joyously from my apt in NYC with this Knicks news. — Ryan Ruocco (@RyanRuocco) June 28, 2017

a behind-the-scenes look at how Woj came to hear James Dolan might fire Phil Jackson pic.twitter.com/h8IBI4XPLk — Dan Favale (@danfavale) June 28, 2017

Stephen A Smith walking into First Take today to talk about Knicks letting go of Phil Jackson like... pic.twitter.com/DalXPyupoA — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) June 28, 2017

When your team fires Phil Jackson but you remember James Dolan is still the owner #Knicks pic.twitter.com/JjtGvYnDmq — EdgyFlower (@GlamourKnicks) June 28, 2017

Now the Knicks have to move forward—otherwise, don't expect the Twitter celebrations to last very long.