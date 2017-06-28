The New York Knicks and team president Phil Jackson are set to announce that they will part ways as early as Wednesday morning, reports ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne.

The split will end the nearly four years that Jackson was in charge of the Knicks, in which they made no postseason appearances.

Jackson recently had his contract option picked up the Knicks, that would have keep him with the team for two more years.

According to the report, people close to team owner James Dolan had been pushing him to consider firing Jackson for much of the season.

The future of the franchise has been the constant talk of the league as New York has said it would not buy out star forward Carmelo Anthony as they sought a trade partner for the nine-time All-Star.

Anthony has a no-trade clause in his contract and still owed $26.24 million and $27.9 million in each of the next two seasons as part of the five-year, $124 million contract he signed in 2014.

Jackson also had been fielding offers for Kristaps Porzingis, who skipped exit meetings at the end of the season, reportedly frustrated over the way the team is being run.

But Jackson remained confident in his abilities to turn the franchise's fortunes around.

"Well, I think, we know what we're doing," Jackson said to MSG Live last week. "That's what I can say to them. Although it's not been apparent in our record the last couple of years, we've grown from within

The Knicks posted a record of 80-166 in Jackson's three full seasons as the team president.