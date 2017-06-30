J.J. Redick is interested in joining the Houston Rockets, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Houston recently traded for Chris Paul, Redick's former teammate with the Los Angeles Clippers. By adding Redick, the Rockets could be replacing the bench production of Lou Williams, one of the seven players sent to the Clippers in the trade.

Signing Redick will not be as simple as convincing him to follow Paul to Houston, though. The Rockets are low on cap space and had to make a bevy of moves just to get enough space to make the Paul trade happen.

Along with Houston, Redick is looking at the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets as possible landing spot, Turner reports. Philadelphia and Brooklyn each have plenty of cap room to offer between $16 million and $18 million, Redick's reported asking price.

Although the Sixers have the money to sign Redick to a big deal, Zach Lowe of ESPN.com is reporting they are only looking to offer one-year deals this summer. This could be an issue for Redick, 33, who is looking for a longer contract.

Last season, Redick averaged 15 points per game and shot 42.9 percent from three. Throughout his 11 years in the NBA, Redick has been a 41.5 percent shooter from deep and has shot better than 40 percent from long range in five seasons, including each of the last three.