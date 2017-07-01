NBA

Report: J.J. Redick agrees to one-year, $23 million deal with 76ers

0:35 | NBA
Blake Griffin to sign massive deal to remain with Clippers
Jeremy Woo
Saturday July 1st, 2017

Free agent shooting guard JJ Redick agreed to a one-year, $23 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Redick, 33, is considered one of the league’s top shooting specialists.

He averaged 15 points in 78 games last season for the Los Angeles Clippers and shot 42.9% from deep.

• Free Agency hub: Grading every deal

Redick reportedly had interest from the Rockets, Nets and 76ers and was seeking a deal in the range of $16–18 million annually. He met with the 76ers as free agency opened.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters