Blake Griffin to sign massive deal to remain with Clippers

Free agent shooting guard JJ Redick agreed to a one-year, $23 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Redick, 33, is considered one of the league’s top shooting specialists.

He averaged 15 points in 78 games last season for the Los Angeles Clippers and shot 42.9% from deep.

• Free Agency hub: Grading every deal

Trust the process — JJ Redick (@JJRedick) July 1, 2017

Trust The Process..... Guys it's happening #TrustBC — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 1, 2017

Redick reportedly had interest from the Rockets, Nets and 76ers and was seeking a deal in the range of $16–18 million annually. He met with the 76ers as free agency opened.