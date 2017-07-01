Head still spinning from after the crazy start to 2017 NBA free agency? Ours too. With so many new contracts being handed out, it's easy to miss some of the player movement this off–season. Here's a roundup of grades for under–the–radar moves in free agency so far.

Tony Snell: Four years, $44 million with the Bucks

Chicago had seen enough from Snell to give up on him completely last season, flipping him to the Bucks for the maligned Michael Carter-Williams. By season’s end, Carter-Williams gave little to a team trotting out the most dreadful rotation of point guards in the league while Snell offered solid minutes in Milwaukee’s upset bid against Toronto. Snell plays a simple game. He waits on the weak side for catch-and-shoot jumpers, in part because he doesn’t have the handle or shake to do much creating. That’s just fine for a team like the Bucks. If Snell can shoot as he did last season (40.6% from 3) while progressing defensively, he’ll more than justify this contract. Two-way wing play—even in its less dynamic forms—comes at a premium.

Grade: B-

​

Cristiano Felicio: Four years, $32 million with the Bulls

This seems a tad rich for a player with some natural talent but little consistent feel. Players like Felicio are among the most difficult to project. For a 24-year-old big to average 11 points and 11 rebounds per 36 minutes is not insignificant. That said, Felicio’s game at this stage lacks the kind of cohesion that would inspire confidence. A strong roll and finish might be followed by out-of-position defense. A hustle block could lead into a floating, noncommittal offensive possession. Felicio doesn’t play in a way that makes clear he knows where to be and what to do in most instances—qualities that come with experience, no doubt, but that also draw on something innate. There are worse sins than overpaying slightly for a young center with room to grow, but this deal expresses a confidence Felicio’s play hasn’t yet earned.

Grade: C-

Patty Mills: Four years, $50 million with the Spurs

As the natural landing spots for free agent point guards dissipated, it seemed increasingly likely that Mills would end up right back in San Antonio. Some fits make too much sense to break. The Spurs know exactly what Mills is (and isn’t) and love him for it. They rely on his quick-trigger offense to carry bench units and keep defenses honest. Mills, in turn, is protected defensively by versatile teammates and a sound system. Everything about his role in San Antonio suits him. There time may soon come for Dejounte Murray to play a bigger part in the Spurs’ rotation, but having Mills locked in assures Gregg Popovich experience and continuity for the next four years.

Grade: B+

​

Shaun Livingston: Three years, $24 million with the Warriors

Or, better yet: Livingston’s deal, as clarified by ESPN’s Zach Lowe, is guaranteed for only $18 million. Livingston could have chased a bigger deal but didn’t, preferring instead to earn in championship equity. Who could blame him? Livingston might not be as essential to the Warriors as fellow free agent Andre Iguodala, but the flexibility of his game aligns perfectly with Golden State’s operations. Steve Kerr leans on smart, fluid athletes to make good decisions. Livingston is reliable in that way whether he’s creating off the dribble, working the post, switching to compete against a big, cutting backdoor, playing the passing lanes or making a timely swing pass. If Livingston ages well, he could end up retiring a Warrior, loaded with jewelry—an amazing end for a player who made good on some rotten injury luck.

Grade: B