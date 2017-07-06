Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks are finalizing a new two-year, $10 million contract, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Nowitzki opted out of the final year of his contract (worth around $34 million) and will reportedly take a pay cut to give the Mavericks added financial flexibility. The second year of his deal also contains a player option, according to MacMahon.

At age 39, Nowitzki remains the face of the Mavericks franchise and has a history of taking less money to help the team. As he nears retirement, Dallas has entered a youth movement of sorts with rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. and forward Harrison Barnes as key pieces. Nerlens Noel is a restricted free agent whom the Mavericks will aim to retain.

Nowitzki averaged 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season.