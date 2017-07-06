NBA

Report: Dirk Nowitzki, Mavericks finalizing new two-year, $10 million contract

3:18 | NBA
Does Kevin Durant deserve credit for taking pay cut?
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks are finalizing a new two-year, $10 million contract, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Nowitzki opted out of the final year of his contract (worth around $34 million) and will reportedly take a pay cut to give the Mavericks added financial flexibility. The second year of his deal also contains a player option, according to MacMahon.

At age 39, Nowitzki remains the face of the Mavericks franchise and has a history of taking less money to help the team. As he nears retirement, Dallas has entered a youth movement of sorts with rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. and forward Harrison Barnes as key pieces. Nerlens Noel is a restricted free agent whom the Mavericks will aim to retain.

Nowitzki averaged 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters