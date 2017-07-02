Free agent guard Kyle Lowry announced that he will be staying with the Toronto Raptors in an essay on The Players Tribune.

Lowry and the Raptors reportedly agreed to a three-year deal worth $100 million, according to Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders.

"I’m coming back to Toronto because my heart is telling me that it’s home — and because staying home, for me and my family, feels like the right thing to do," Lowry wrote. "My heart is telling me that this is the best city in the world, with the best basketball fans in the world. It’s telling me that the Raptors can be a championship-level team, sooner than later. And I’ll be honest (and don’t hate) — it’s telling me that I’ve still never had poutine."

Last season, Lowry averaged 22.4 points, 7.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.