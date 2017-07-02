Forward Serge Ibaka has reached an agreement on a three-year deal worth $65 million to remain with the Toronto Raptors, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Ibaka is coming off a season in which he averaged 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. He averaged 12.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in the first round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Toronto was eliminated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the following round.

The Raptors acquired Ibaka in a trade deadline deal with the Orlando Magic in exchange for Terrence Ross and the 2017 first round draft pick.