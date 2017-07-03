Knicks executive Clarence Gaines had no interest in discussing a video of him and other members of the front office laughing at a video of Carmelo Anthony working out.

“I’m not commenting on that — get the f–k out of here with that,” Gaines said Monday when asked by a reporter about the video. The New York Daily News described Gaines’s reaction to the question as “angry.”

Gaines was attending a Knicks summer league game in Orlando on Sunday when NBA TV cameras showed him chuckling as he showed the video to general manager Steve Mills, assistant GM Allan Houston and others. Mills declined to comment on the video.

Chris Brickley, a former Knicks development coach and Melo’s personal trainer, posted the video of Anthony working out on a Manhattan soccer field just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reports that Gaines was mocking Anthony but instead “was poking fun at Brickley, a close friend, and his New Hampshire accent.”

Gaines, who had previously worked for Phil Jackson with the Bulls, was hired by Jackson as an adviser before the 2014–15 season.