Miami Heat waive Chris Bosh, will retire his jersey

Chris Bosh was told by doctors that his career was over due to blood clots

The Miami Heat announced Tuesday that they waived forward Chris Bosh and will be retiring his jersey.

"Chris changed his life and basketball career when he came to Miami," Heat president Pat Riley said in the statement. "And he changed our lives for the better, in a way we never would have imagined, when he joined the Miami Heat."

Bosh missed the entire 2016-17 season after failing his team physical because of continued blood clotting, which dated back to the 2015-16 season. Doctors told the 11-time All-Star that his career was likely over because of the issue.

In six years in Miami, Bosh averaged 18 points and 7.3 rebounds while helping to lead the Heat to four straight NBA Finals appearances. He ranks in the top five in Heat franchise history for points, defensive rebounds, free throw percentage and free throws made.

"The number '1' will never be worn by another player and we can't wait to someday hang his jersey in the rafters," Riley added in the statement.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade took to Twitter to express their support for their former teammate.

Bosh has played 13 years in the NBA and won titles with the Heat in 2012 and 2013.