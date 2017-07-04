NBA

Report: George Hill, Kings agree to three-year, $57 million contract

1:20 | NBA
How much do NBA rookies make in their first contracts?
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

The Sacramento Kings have agreed to a three-year, $57 million contract with free agent guard George Hill, The Vertical’s Shams Charania reports.

Hill, 31, was considered one of the top free agent point guards on the market, and reportedly had interest from the Nuggets and Lakers. Hill averaged 16.9 points, 4.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game last season with the Jazz.

TNT’s David Aldridge reports the third year of Hill’s contract is only partially guaranteed.

The Kings also reportedly agreed to terms with free agent forward Zach Randolph on Tuesday, adding another veteran presence to their roster. The two contracts take Sacramento out of the running financially for Wizards forward Otto Porter, to whom they had reportedly offered a max contract.

After Utah traded for Ricky Rubio, it became clear Hill would not return. The Jazz are presently waiting on a decision from forward Gordon Hayward.

The Kings drafted point guard De’Aaron Fox with the fifth pick in this year’s draft. Hill will help bridge the gap until Fox is ready to run the team full-time.

