Report: Kings, Zach Randolph agree to two-year, $24 million contract

The Sacramento Kings have agreed to sign free agent forward Zach Randolph to a two-year, $24 million contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The news comes on the heels of Sacramento’s reported deal with free agent guard George Hill. Randolph, 35, averaged 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds last season with the Grizzlies. He will reunite with former Memphis coach Dave Joerger in Sacramento.

Randolph had been with the Grizzlies since 2009, and had become synonymous with the franchise and its on-court mentality in many ways. The additions of Randolph and Hill bring veteran stability to the Kings’ locker room.

The two contracts likely take the Kings out of the running for Wizards restricted free agent Otto Porter, to whom they had reportedly offered a max contract.

