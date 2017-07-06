How much do NBA rookies make in their first contracts?

Rudy Gay and the San Antonio Spurs agreed to a two-year deal worth $17 million, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gay averaged 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Sacramento Kings in just 30 games last season. His year was cut short when he ruptured his left Achilles tendon in January. For his career, Gay is averaging 18.4 points on 45.2 percent shooting and 34.5 percent shooting from three.

Prior to agreeing to the deal with San Antonio, Gay had been linked to the Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

Gay is going into his 12th season.