The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent guard Tyreke Evans, according to multiple reports.

Geoff Calkins of the Memphis Commercial Appeal first reported the news. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the deal is worth $3.3 million.

Evans, 27, played his college basketball at the University of Memphis and finished last season with the Sacramento Kings, who acquired him via trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. He averaged 10.3 points, 3.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game last season.

Evans adds scoring and rotational stability for the Grizzlies, who have lost Zach Randolph and Vince Carter in free agency and look to be retooling their core going forward.