NBA

Report: Grizzlies, Tyreke Evans agree to one-year contract

Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent guard Tyreke Evans, according to multiple reports.

Geoff Calkins of the Memphis Commercial Appeal first reported the news. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the deal is worth $3.3 million.

Evans, 27, played his college basketball at the University of Memphis and finished last season with the Sacramento Kings, who acquired him via trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. He averaged 10.3 points, 3.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game last season.

Evans adds scoring and rotational stability for the Grizzlies, who have lost Zach Randolph and Vince Carter in free agency and look to be retooling their core going forward.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters