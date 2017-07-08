NBA

Report: James Harden, Rockets moving toward biggest contract extension in NBA history

Chris Chavez
17 minutes ago

The Houston Rockets and star James Harden are progressing toward a deal on the biggest contract extension in NBA history, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst.

Last summer Harden signed a contract extension that runs through the 2019-20 season that was reportedly worth $118.1 million. He had two years remaining on his original deal. Under his current contract, Harden is expected to earn $28.3 million for the 2017-18 season.

Harden was an MVP finalist and averaged 29.1 points, 11.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game.

