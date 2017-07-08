NBA

NBA rumors: Hawks will not match Knicks' $71 million offer to Tim Hardaway Jr.

Many of the top free agents have already found new homes and fresh contracts. Paul George was traded to the Thunder and Stephen Curry and Blake Griffin agreed to new max contracts with their respective teams. Gordon Hayward has agreed to join the Celtics.

Stars like Carmelo Anthony could still be on the move through trade.

Free agents can sign contracts at any time now that the NBA's moratorium period has ended.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league.

• The Atlanta Hawks will not match the New York Knicks' $71 million offer sheet to Tim Hardaway Jr. The deadline is still a few hours away. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• In order to make room for Hardaway Jr., the Knicks have renounced the rights to Derrick Rose, Sasha Vujacic and Ron Baker. Baker will return to the team next season. (Ian Begley, ESPN)

• Shelvin Mack is finalizing a two-year deal worth about $12 million with the Orlando Magic. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

