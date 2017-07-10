NBA Free Agency: Which team has handed out the worst contract?

The money keeps flowing as NBA free agency continues with huge contracts being granted left and right to players as nearly $3 billion in guaranteed money as being given to players so far this offseason.

Among the biggest deals of the week was James Harden's record-setting $228 million contract extension to remain with the Houston Rockets through 2022-23.

Free agency began at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 1. Free agents can sign contracts at any time now that the NBA's moratorium period has ended.

Stars like Carmelo Anthony could still be on the move through trade.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors for Monday, July 10

• Power forward Alan Williams has agreed to a three-year, $17 million deal to stay with the Phoenix Suns. (Shama Charania, The Vertical)

• Chicago Bulls head coach says guard Dwyane Wade is set to start season with the team, with no buyout coming despite rumors. (Nick Friedell, ESPN.com)

• Former Cleveland Cavaluers general manager David Griffin pulled his name out of the New York Knicks' search for a general manager and president. (Marc Spears, The Undefeated)

• The Boston Celtics plan to sign center Aron Baynes to a one-year, $4.3 million contract. (Chris Forsberg, ESPN.com)