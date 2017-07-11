Paul George was traded from the Indiana Pacers to Oklahoma City on June 30, and knowing little about the city, he asked Kevin Durant what to expect from the city of 600,000.

Of course, Durant spent his first nine NBA seasons playing for the franchise before signing with the Golden State Warriors and leading them to their second championship in the last three season.

“KD was like, ‘That place will blow you away,’" George says in a profile written by SI.com's Lee Jenkins. “He told me, ‘They can offer what other teams can’t in terms of the people and the preparation and the facility, down to the chefs and the meals.’ He was pretty high on them. He thought it was a first-class organization in every way.”

George, a four-time All-Star, was dealt to Oklahoma City and in exchange Indiana received guard Victor Oladipo and power forward Domantas Sabonis.