NBA rumors: Lakers sign Caldwell-Pope; sights now set on Rondo

The money keeps flowing as NBA free agency continues with huge contracts being granted left and right to players as nearly $3 billion in guaranteed money as being given to players so far this offseason.

Among the biggest deals of the week was James Harden's record-setting $228 million contract extension to remain with the Houston Rockets through 2022-23.

Free agency began at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 1. Free agents can sign contracts at any time now that the NBA's moratorium period has ended.

Stars like Carmelo Anthony could still be on the move through trade.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league.

• Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signs a one-year, $18 million deal with the Lakers. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com

• The Lakers are still trying to find a way to sign Rajon Rondo and can still use a $4.3 million exception to sign him.

• Dewayne Dedmon has agreed to sign with Atlanta Hawks on a two-year, $14 million deal. The deal includes a player option in the second year. (Shams Charania, The Vertical)

• Turkish small forward Cedi Osman signed a three year, $8.5 million quaranteed deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Eurohoops.net)

• Nerlens Noel and the Dallas Mavericks are "not close" to a deal. (Tim Cato, SB Nation)

