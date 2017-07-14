NBA

NBA rumors: Pacers offered Paul George to Warriors for Klay Thompson

1:42 | NBA
Here's why a Carmelo Anthony deal to Rockets makes sense
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

Two weeks into NBA free agency and there has been no shortage of buzz around the league and many of its star players this off-season.

Nearly $4 billion in guaranteed contract have been given out, led by James Harden and the Houston Rockets agreed to the biggest contract extension in league history last week that will get him $228 million and keep him in Houston through the 2022-23 season.

All-Stars Jimmy Butler, Chris Paul and Paul George were traded, and Carmelo Anthony is still rumored to be on the trading block.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league.

• The Pacers offered Paul George to the Golden Stare Warriors for Klay Thompson. George was eventually traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. (Adrian Wojnarowsk, ESPN.com)

• The New York Knicks put the Carmelo Anthony trade talks on hold for now. It was rumored that the Houston and two other teams tried to make a deal to send Anthony to Houston. (Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Knicks are set to hire Scott Perry as their new general manager and promote Steve Mills to team president. (Adrian Wojnarowski and Ian Begley, ESPN.com)

•The Clippers are still in contact with Luc Mbah a Moute, but are limited in the ability to sign him for next season. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

