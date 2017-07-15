NBA rumors: Rajon Rondo signs one-year deal with Pelicans

The NBA is a 12-month sport as it remains in the headlines many of its star players on the move or signing major deals this off-season.

Nearly $4 billion in guaranteed contract have been given out, led by James Harden and the Houston Rockets agreed to the biggest contract extension in league history last week that will get him $228 million and keep him in Houston through the 2022-23 season.

All-Stars Jimmy Butler, Chris Paul and Paul George were traded, and Carmelo Anthony is still rumored to be on the trading block.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league.

• Rajon Rondo has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. (Shams Charania, The Vertical)

• Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Tarik Black has agreed to a deal with the Houston Rockets. (Shams Charania, The Vertical)

• The Indiana Pacers have waived forward George Niang. (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical)