NBA

Terrell Owens interested in playing in Ice Cube's BIG3 league

Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens is pleading for a contract in Ice Cube's BIG3 league, he tells TMZ Sports.

"My football prowess, that speaks for itself, but I think if you ask around the BIG3 league and even outside of that, the guys know I can hoop," Owens said. "I like what you guys are doing, man, let me come out there, display some of my skills and let me play against some of the best."

Owens, 43, was recently spotted in attendance at the NBA Finals and told USA Today that he passed on a professional basketball career to play football. He finished his NFL career with 1,078 receptions for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. He is second on the NFL's all-time receiving list. He has not been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame yet.

The BIG3 makes a stop in Philadelphia, where Owens spent two years of his career, on Saturday. The league will also play in Chicago and Dallas this month.

