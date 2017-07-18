“I guess I’ll start as I often do with a story,” Rob Pelinka began on Tuesday.

The new Lakers GM introduced new Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, he who was renounced by the Pistons in favor of keeping room for Avery Bradley long-term and signed a one-year deal with L.A., he who is repped by LeBron James’ agent, and he who signed a tidy one-year, $18 million deal to join the team.

That wasn’t Pelinka’s story, though. This was (according to Drew Garrison of SB Nation).

“I would venture to guess there’s people in the room familiar with the stories in the Book of Genesis, where there was a time when the Israelites were wandering in the desert and all [of a] sudden bread came down from heaven. That’s kind of what today feels like for us to have KCP join.”

The author of this post is admittedly not well-versed in the bible, but, yeah, this seems like a bit much.

Also, Magic Johnson said [not tweeted] Caldwell-Pope was his dad’s favorite player on the Pistons last season.

Well, it’s not as confusing as what former Laker Mychal Thompson tweeted today.

The NBA is about to become Lonzo's League...The NEW LL Cool J's...Lonzo's League Cool Jumpers — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) July 18, 2017

It’s going to be so annoying when the Lakers get good again.