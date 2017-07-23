NBA

How the Cavaliers' Paul George Trade With Pacers, Nuggets Fell Apart

0:33 | NBA
Kyrie Irving says Cavs are in a "peculiar place" when asked about future
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers came very close to a three-team trade that involved Kevin Love and Paul George before the deal collapsed due to a call by Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard, according to a report by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin.

The three teams reportedly came to a tentative agreement on June 30 that would have sent George to the Cavaliers. Kevin Love would have headed to the Denver Nuggets. The Pacers would have received wing Gary Harris and several other pieces.

The Cavaliers were also planning a call between George and owner Dan Gilbert. The Cleveland front office was ready to explore other possible players to complement George in the Cavaliers' rotation, according to ESPN.

Pritchard sent a text message to the Cavaliers that said there was no deal and the Pacers were backing out.

On July 1, the Pacers agreed to trade George to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for guard Victor Oladipo and big man Domantas Sabonis.

