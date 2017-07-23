NBA

Kyrie Irving's Frustration With Cavaliers Had Been Building Up Over Time

0:33 | NBA
Kyrie Irving says Cavs are in a "peculiar place" when asked about future
Chris Chavez
17 minutes ago

Kyrie Irving's frustration with the Cleveland Cavaliers built up over time, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Dave McMenamin and Brian Windhorst.

On July 7th, Irving sat down with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and asked to be traded. He listed the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat or the New York Knicks as potential trade destinations.

According to the report, Irving was growing unpleased with LeBron James controlling the ball more than him. He was also upset that James had a friend on the Cavaliers' staff that would travel with the team. Irving pointed to people like Damian Lillanrd and John Wall as simialr players at the center of their team. 

Breaking Down Kyrie Irving’s Potential Trade Suitors

ESPN reports that Irving would have long conversations with James to try and get into a rhythm in the postseason. The signs of frustration go back to March 27. Irving finished a game against the San Antonio Spurs 4-of-13 shooting with just eight points. He finished the game, took extra shots and then retreated to the locker room for another long conversation with James.

James was reportedly taken aback by all the recent news that Irving was upset and requested a trade. 

