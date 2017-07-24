Kyrie Irving says Cavs are in a "peculiar place" when asked about future

Stephen Curry is currently touring China with Under Armour and made sure to take a moment to mock Klay Thompson's missed dunk from earlier in the summer.

Last month, Thompson visited China and tried to pull off a 360 dunk in an attempt to show off his new Anta sneakers. Curry is four inches shorter than Thompson so dunk expectations are certainly lower for the two-time MVP.

Curry attempts the dunk, falls and smiles for the camera.

"What happened, Klay?" the event host said.

• Top 10 Players Left in NBA Free Agency

Watch Curry's impression below:

Just another reminder that Steph Curry is probably having a better summer than you.