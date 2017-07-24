Watch: Steph Curry Makes Fun of Klay Thompson With Failed Dunk in China
Stephen Curry is currently touring China with Under Armour and made sure to take a moment to mock Klay Thompson's missed dunk from earlier in the summer.
Last month, Thompson visited China and tried to pull off a 360 dunk in an attempt to show off his new Anta sneakers. Curry is four inches shorter than Thompson so dunk expectations are certainly lower for the two-time MVP.
Curry attempts the dunk, falls and smiles for the camera.
"What happened, Klay?" the event host said.
Watch Curry's impression below:
Just another reminder that Steph Curry is probably having a better summer than you.