Every NBA Jersey Sponsor We Know so Far
You may have heard by now that the NBA has allowed teams to sell jersey sponsorships, with patches placed on the left shoulder of uniforms going into next season. You also probably know that Nike has inherited the league’s apparel rights from Adidas.
The move will increase annual revenue for teams at the expense of a slight aesthetic pock-mark. The NBA has taken a minimalist approach in most cases, as opposed to teams in Europe, where jersey sponsors have long been commonplace across sports, including soccer, the continent’s highest-profile sport. All initial NBA jersey sponsorship deals will run three years.
Nike will give each team four jersey variants, expanding on the traditional home and road concepts and leaving room for creative looks.
Below is a list of the NBA teams and their sponsorships that have already been announced.
76ers: Stubhub
We're partnering with @Stubhub as our official jersey patch sponsor! #StubHubSixers— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 16, 2016
[ 👕 » https://t.co/RQEXl0BPUj ] pic.twitter.com/95jofobxj8
Cavaliers: Goodyear
FIRST LOOK: Goodyear logo on Cavaliers game jersey starting next season pic.twitter.com/JlsJzj1ME3— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 15, 2017
Celtics: General Electric
As our exclusive Data & Analytics Partner, @generalelectric will be woven into the fabric of the Boston #Celtics pic.twitter.com/i1IOHf7rtV— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 25, 2017
Jazz: Qualtrics (5 for the Fight charity)
Jazz is fifth NBA team to sign jersey ad deal. Tech firm Qualtrics buys patch. First year will promote company charity "5 For The Fight." pic.twitter.com/4RlkBbazIm— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 13, 2017
Kings: Blue Diamond Almonds
The Kings have partnered with @BlueDiamond to showcase California growers & inspire health and wellness 👌 pic.twitter.com/6eB9gpaUxr— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 18, 2017
Magic: Disney
This season, the @OrlandoMagic will be powered by even more magic as we join forces on the team’s official jersey! #ConnectedbyMagic pic.twitter.com/j7g13ev7Tp— Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) June 20, 2017
Nets: Infor
NEWS: We’re looking forward to the future, and we're proud that @Infor will be a part of it. pic.twitter.com/EAUgekqz2e— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 8, 2017
Pistons: Flagstar Bank
Proud to partner with @Flagstar as two Michigan businesses come together with a shared vision to serve the community https://t.co/AI7NMSkkDS pic.twitter.com/ozqXZKrF0l— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 26, 2017
Raptors: Sun Life
Sun Life logo will be on front left side of Raptors jersey. Sources says Sun Life will pay Raptors owner MLSE more than $5M per year. /3 pic.twitter.com/MAeLW5hH4c— Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) July 6, 2017
Timberwolves: Fitbit
.@fitbit named “Official Wearable,” “Official Sleep Tracker” and Jersey Patch Sponsor of the Timberwolves: https://t.co/90O0GsNFzL pic.twitter.com/cV5rjK7Rvy— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) June 20, 2017