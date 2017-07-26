Every NBA Jersey Sponsor We Know so Far

Nike, NBA reveal new game uniforms for next season

You may have heard by now that the NBA has allowed teams to sell jersey sponsorships, with patches placed on the left shoulder of uniforms going into next season. You also probably know that Nike has inherited the league’s apparel rights from Adidas.

The move will increase annual revenue for teams at the expense of a slight aesthetic pock-mark. The NBA has taken a minimalist approach in most cases, as opposed to teams in Europe, where jersey sponsors have long been commonplace across sports, including soccer, the continent’s highest-profile sport. All initial NBA jersey sponsorship deals will run three years.

Nike will give each team four jersey variants, expanding on the traditional home and road concepts and leaving room for creative looks.

Below is a list of the NBA teams and their sponsorships that have already been announced.

76ers: Stubhub

Cavaliers: Goodyear

FIRST LOOK: Goodyear logo on Cavaliers game jersey starting next season pic.twitter.com/JlsJzj1ME3 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 15, 2017

Celtics: General Electric

As our exclusive Data & Analytics Partner, @generalelectric will be woven into the fabric of the Boston #Celtics pic.twitter.com/i1IOHf7rtV — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 25, 2017

Jazz: Qualtrics (5 for the Fight charity)

Jazz is fifth NBA team to sign jersey ad deal. Tech firm Qualtrics buys patch. First year will promote company charity "5 For The Fight." pic.twitter.com/4RlkBbazIm — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 13, 2017

Kings: Blue Diamond Almonds

The Kings have partnered with @BlueDiamond to showcase California growers & inspire health and wellness 👌 pic.twitter.com/6eB9gpaUxr — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 18, 2017

Magic: Disney

This season, the @OrlandoMagic will be powered by even more magic as we join forces on the team’s official jersey! #ConnectedbyMagic pic.twitter.com/j7g13ev7Tp — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) June 20, 2017

Nets: Infor

NEWS: We’re looking forward to the future, and we're proud that @Infor will be a part of it. pic.twitter.com/EAUgekqz2e — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 8, 2017

Pistons: Flagstar Bank

Proud to partner with @Flagstar as two Michigan businesses come together with a shared vision to serve the community https://t.co/AI7NMSkkDS pic.twitter.com/ozqXZKrF0l — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 26, 2017

Raptors: Sun Life

Sun Life logo will be on front left side of Raptors jersey. Sources says Sun Life will pay Raptors owner MLSE more than $5M per year. /3 pic.twitter.com/MAeLW5hH4c — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) July 6, 2017

Timberwolves: Fitbit

