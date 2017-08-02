Michael Jordan was asked by a camper at his Flight School in Santa Barbara, California whether he would rank LeBron James over Kobe Bryant within the popular greatest of all-time debate.

"Would I rank LeBron over Kobe? In terms of best of all time? No," Jordan said.

Some groans were drowned out by a round of applause from those in attendance.

"There's something about five that beats three," Jordan went on to add. "Kobe won five championships. LeBron won three -- although he's been to seven Finals."

Watch Jordan's comments below:

Jordan has previously ranked Bryant ahead of James in his all-time rankings. In 2013, he told NBA TV that Bryant's five championships put him ahead of James. James has won two more championships since that interview.

"If you had to pick between the two, that would be a tough choice, but five beats one every time I look at it, and not that he [LeBron James] won’t get five, he may get more than that, but five is bigger than one," Jordan said in 2013.

In case you need a refresher, Jordan won six championships as a member of the Chicago Bulls. His titles came in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998. Bryant's five championships came in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010.

Bill Russell has the most with his 10 championships won in 1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968 and 1969.