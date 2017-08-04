NBA

Charles Oakley Banned From Madison Square Garden for One Year After Plea Deal

New York Knicks great Charles Oakley accepted a plea deal Friday in a case stemming from his February dustup with Madison Square Garden security. 

The deal stipulates that Oakley's two assault charges, two harassment charges and one trespassing charge will be dropped if Oakley avoids trouble for six months and stays away from Madison Square Garden for a year. Oakley previously rejected the same plea deal, according to Newday

Oakley was arrested and charged after he got into a scuffle with arena security during New York's Feb. 8 game against the Clippers. Knicks owner James Dolan proceeded to ban Oakley from the arena, though the ban was lifted shortly after following an intervention from Michael Jordan and NBA commissioner Adam Silver. 

Oakley's attorney said the former player "will be pursuing all civil remedies against Mr. Dolan based on this incident," according to ESPN.  

 

